McCarthy: We Want to Disarm Criminals, Dems Want to Disarm Law-Abiding, Strong Gun Law Enforcement Means Hunter Biden Is in Trouble 

On Thursday’s “Mark Levin Show,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) argued that lax prosecution policies from Democrats have allowed people like the subway shooter in New York City to have access to guns and said that “Democrats want to disarm law-abiding Americans. Republicans want to disarm violent criminals.” McCarthy also stated that current gun laws should be enforced more strongly, and “if you enforce the law, you know who would first get in trouble? [President Joe Biden’s] son, Hunter Biden,” for lying on his firearm transaction record.

McCarthy stated, “Remember the New York City subway shooter? He was able to buy a gun because their soft-on-crime policies meant he was never convicted of a felony. … Democrats want to disarm law-abiding Americans. Republicans want to disarm violent criminals. Why don’t we put these criminals away? Why don’t we stand up to them? You know what, if you enforce the law, you know who would first get in trouble? His son, Hunter Biden, who lied on his form. I mean, let’s start enforcing these laws to protect us, and let’s [be] tough on crime, instead of just doing what the Democrats continue to do [in] city after city.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett