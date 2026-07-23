‘View’ Audience Applauds When Whoopi Goldberg Says America Must Elect Candidates in the Midterms Who’ll Oppose Trump

On Disney-owned ABC’s The View, host Whoopi Goldberg insisted that Americans need to come together to elect any Democrat who opposes President Donald Trump no matter how radical those candidates may be.

During the segment on Thursday, panel members claimed that the Democrat Party is already working to head off any “progressive” candidate for president in 2028 such as “squad” member Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who was recently said to be a frontrunner among Democrats. But Goldberg said she really doesn’t care who runs or how radical they are, as long as they depose Trumpism in Washington D.C.

“I beg you all, I beg you all, you may be right about the Dems, I don’t know, but I’m telling you, we must re-adjust what’s going on,” she said after some of the panel finished discussing how the 2028 race is shaping up for Democrats.

Leftist host Sunny Hostin added, “Right the ship,” to which Goldberg agreed, adding. “Right now. We have to right the ship.”

Unsurprisingly, the left-wing crowd erupted in applause.

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But Goldberg was not the only one urging Americans to vote for radical Democrats during Thursday’s show. Earlier in the segment, Hostin also said that Democrats need to “flip” congress.

“Let’s face it we need to talk about the midterms. That’s what we should be focused on. We’ve got to get this country back on track, man. Democrats need a net gain of just four seats to flip control of the senate and that’s what we should be looking at. We shouldn’t be looking at 2028 at this point,” she said.

It’s just another day ending in a “y” for The View to be pushing solely for radical Democrat candidates. This is the same program that ABC has called a “bona fide news program” in the face of critics who call The View a far, far, left organ for the Democrat Party.

It appears that the FCC, though, is not so sure about how newsworthy The View is. The agency is investigating the show under the suspicion that it routinely violates equal time rules because they overwhelmingly invite Democrats and other left-wingers to appear.

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