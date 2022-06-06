Rosie Perez to Democrats: ‘Get Some Cajones,’ Address Abortion, Gun Violence

Actress Rosie Perez said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Democrats need to get some “cajones” and take the issues of abortion and gun violence.

Perez said, “With everything that’s going on here and you show about the gun violence, about all these things, the issue of abortion, you say what can we do? Nothing is going to change. If you have that mindset, things will not change. You know what, the biggest form of activism, in my opinion, is your vote. It’s your vote. The reason why those individuals are on the Supreme Court is because a certain president was voted into office, and he made those decisions. If you don’t like those decisions, make your voice heard at the ballot.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “That’s exactly right. If Democrats could answer the passion on the right with the justness of their cause and the majority views on Roe. Sixty-three percent of Americans want to see Roe stay where it is. That encompasses a will of Democrats and Republicans. Eighty percent of Republicans want to see common sense background checks.”

Perez said, “It’s about the economy. It’s about the issues, and you should stay with that. That’s what is affecting every single American, whether you’re red, blue, purple or whatever. We have just been through a shutdown. We’re still in the midst of pandemic. There are kids dying, and adults buy dying because of gun violence. Roe v Wade is right there on the chopping block. We have all these things that need to be addressed. If you get some cajones, Democrats — where can I look in the camera? Get some cajones, Democrats. Take it from the Republicans because they don’t take any mess.”

