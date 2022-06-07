Cotton: Biden Aides with Student Loan Debt Working on Forgiveness Issue

Monday, during an interview with Fox News, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) accused the Biden White House of violating ethics guidelines by having several aides with $10,000 or more in student loan debt working on potential student loan debt forgiveness policies.

“At a time when the president is talking about canceling $10,000 of student loan debt for any American who has it, he has numerous White House aides who actually have student loan debt, who are working on this matter,” he said. In violation of his own ethics guidance, that’s inappropriate. More fundamentally, he doesn’t have the legal authority to cancel student loan debt, and it’s deeply unfair.”

“What about all those kids who went to college and worked during college and then taking out loans, or they pay their loans back?” Cotton continued. “Or the vast majority of Americans who don’t have a college degree who work as waiters and waitresses or truck drivers. Or have a small lawn care business? If they didn’t taken out loans, and now we’re going to ask them to repay the loans of people who did go to school and have agreed to repay them. That is deeply unfair. The president shouldn’t do it. He certainly shouldn’t have aides who are going to benefit from it working on the matter.”

