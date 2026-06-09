House Republicans voted to pass a nearly $70 billion bill that would provide funding to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) until 2029.

The Secure America Act, which passed the House in a 214-212 vote on Tuesday, “authorizes three years of advance annual funding for ICE and CBP,” the Center Square reported. The passage of the bill in the House comes after the Senate passed the bill on Friday.

Under the bill, roughly $38.5 billion and $22.6 billion go towards funding ICE and CBP, while roughly $5 billion go towards the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Roughly $3.5 billion also goes towards “border security infrastructure.”

According to the outlet, while “Democrats initially held up funding for ICE and CBP, it was Republican lawmakers who stalled the budget reconciliation bill”:

Although Democrats initially held up funding for ICE and CBP, it was Republican lawmakers who stalled the budget reconciliation bill as it neared the finish line. The legislation was initially supposed to pass both chambers by June 1. But Republican infighting over certain controversial additions to the bill, which were eventually stripped, prevented timely advancement in the Senate.

Rep. Kevin Kiley (I-CA) joined with all House Democrats in opposing the bill, NBC News reported.

The passage of the bill also comes after Congress voted at the end of April to pass legislation funding “keys parts” of DHS, except ICE and CBP, Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported at the time. Congress passing legislation to fund crucial parts of DHS ended a 76-day shutdown of the agency.

In a post on X, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised House Republicans for the “swift passage of the Secure America Act.”

“I applaud my House Republican colleagues for their swift passage of the Secure America Act,” Graham wrote. “Despite Democrat efforts to shut down ICE and Border Patrol, Republicans have now fully funded these agencies through President Trump’s entire second term to the tune of nearly $70 billion.”

Several House Republicans, such as Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), noted that they voted in favor of the Secure America Act, and that the legislation would “ensure federal law enforcement officers have the resources needed to keep our communities safe.”

“Today, I voted to pass the Secure America Act to fund ICE and CBP through September 30, 2029,” Kustoff wrote in a post on X. “This legislation will ensure federal law enforcement officers have the resources needed to keep our communities safe.”

“The Secure America Act PASSED,” Scalise wrote in a post on X. “NOT ONE House Democrat voted to fund the ICE agents, Border Patrol agents, and law enforcement officers who secure our border and keep our communities safe. House Republicans delivered the border security Americans demanded.”

The bill will now be sent to President Donald Trump’s desk for him to sign.