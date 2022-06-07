Gingrich: Biden the ‘Second-Worst President in American History’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich called President Joe Biden the “second-worst” in the country’s history.

According to Gingrich, Biden is second to former President James Buchanan, who he blamed for getting the country into the Civil War.

“I think it’s important to remember, first of all, to be fair, Jimmy Carter was a disaster,” he said. “But he was a lot smarter and a lot more coherent than Joe Biden. Well, Carter, in the end, couldn’t solve the problems. He at least was there. You could imagine him as a naval academy graduate and a nuclear engineer from the submarine program. He was – he had a kind of competence even if he was incompetent. Biden has neither.”

“Second, I think it’s not fair to say that he’s the worst president,” Gingrich continued. “I think Buchanan, who got us into the Civil War, still has that title. But it would be fair to say that Biden may be the second-worst president in American history, at least in terms of his destructive effect. You know, my wife Calista went out Saturday, filled up her car, came home in a state of shock. She paid $104.50 to fill up her car.”

“Now. I don’t care how often Joe Biden goes on comedy shows and understand he’ll be on a comedy show Wednesday night,” he added. “First of all, it’s not funny when you can’t find infant formula, and you can’t pay for gas, and you can’t afford food, and crimes going up in your city. But second, that’s the real world. The White House doesn’t understand. If you’re not eating in the White House mess and you don’t have Air Force One taking you somewhere. The world’s gotten to be very expensive and very dangerous, and Biden seems to have no clue about what’s going on around him.”

