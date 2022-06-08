Brzezinski Challenges GOP on Guns — ‘Go to the Front Lines Here — Show that You Have Some Bravery’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday reacted to actor Matthew McConaughey’s White House press briefing the night before, in which he pushed for a series of gun control proposals.

Brzezinski said that McConaughey’s remarks cut her to the “core” and suggested that Republicans who were reluctant to change gun laws should “go to the front lines here in America and actually show that you have some bravery.”

“[I] guess I just would like to make a small suggestion to Republican senators, many of them who bravely walked the streets of Kyiv, the highly secured streets of Kyiv, to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky and to hear about the atrocities in Ukraine and lend their symbolic support, go to Uvalde, meet with the detectives who are gathering the evidence, taking pictures, maybe sit with Maite’s parents, hold her shoes and look at the pictures of this shattered child’s body who was unrecognizable because of the result of an AR-15 held by an 18-year-old who bought it on his birthday,” Brzezinski emphasized. “Sit with her parents and look at the evidence. Go to the front lines here in America and actually show that you have some bravery. I have another word, but I won’t use it because you don’t. ”

She added, “I need you to go to Uvalde and meet with the detectives and look at the video and look at the evidence and bodies of the children. Show that you actually care but also take it in. And then develop your decisions on the basis of what you’ve seen on the front lines in America.”

