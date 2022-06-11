Maher: New York Times ‘Buried’ Attempted Murder of Kavanaugh

Comedian Bill Maher said Friday on HBO’s “Real Time” that The New York Times “buried” on page A20 the story about the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Mahar said, “OK, and they stopped him. OK? But he was, he’s from California, Chuck Schumer said some very inflammatory words, the kind of thing that people on the right to say and there’s a horrible shooting and they blame it is rather comparable. And Chuck Schumer did walk it back. Nobody on the right ever does that. He did. I saw this. He did. He said, ‘We’re from Brooklyn. We speak too strongly.’ He said something about how they were talking about. This guy was upset that Brett Kavanaugh is going to overturn Roe vs. Wade. OK? And, interesting, he was upset that he wasn’t doing enough to gun control and shows up with guns to kill him. So again, cuckoo people do cuckoo things. OK. The point is, I think your point, and the point I would agree with, is The New York Times buried this.

He added, If this had been a liberal Supreme Court justice that someone came to kill, it would’ve been on the front page. And that’s what so disappointing about a paper like The New York Times. Because they wear their bias on their sleeves and if it’s not part of something that feeds our narrative, fuck it, we bury it.”

