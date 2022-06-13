DeSantis Slams ‘Problematic’ Attacks on SCOTUS Justices over Abortion — ‘Totally Antithetical to a Rule of Law’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) reacted to the attacks on the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices and planned assassination on Justice Brett Kavanaugh over the leaked draft of an opinion by the court, signaling that the court was preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade.

DeSantis called the attempt to influence the ruling by left-wing activists “problematic,” adding it was “totally antithetical to a rule of law.”

“I think that we have a rule of law in this country, and you don’t get to just have a mob descend on a Supreme Court justice’s house or try to impede the operations of government because there may be a decision you don’t like,” DeSantis declared. “That would be considered an insurrection to stop a court from functioning, and yet they seem to be able to get away with a lot more than if the shoe were on the other foot. So, I think it’s been really problematic to watch the behavior there.”

“You had someone travel from halfway around the country to come and murder Justice Kavanaugh,” he added. “And that was like not even significant news in a lot of the mainstream media. And not only was it significant because it’s an attack on somebody’s life — they’re trying to change the outcome of decisions that they are concerned that they don’t like, and that is just totally antithetical to a rule of law.”

