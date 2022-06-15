Dem Sen. Whitehouse Calls for Probe on Ginni Thomas Being ‘Repeatedly Connected with an Insurrection’

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that reports that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was communicating with John Eastman, who was the author of a memo detailing a plan to switch out slates of electors in the 2020 presidential election requires an investigation.

Whitehouse said, “Speaking of important investigative threads to pursue, you will recall how Chief Justice Roberts went to DEFCON 1 over the leak of the Alito abortion opinion and demanded investigations and said it was a betrayal of the court. If you look at the Ginni Thomas situation right now that you were describing earlier, it seems to me that when you have the spouse of the Supreme Court justice now repeatedly connected with an insurrection against the country and now connected with an individual who is so deeply in trouble that a White House, a Trump White House legal counsel advised him to get a criminal defense attorney, that if you are going to go to DEFCON 1 over the leak of a draft opinion, you might want to consider going to DEFCON 3 or 4 or 5 and start investigating within the court what the heck is going on here. So, there is another big investigative gap in this space and the Supreme Court being unwilling to look at its own problems as regards Justice Thomas.”

He added, “If you take the court at its own word, that it should be the only one to look into it-situation, that it should be the only one to clean up its mess, it seems to me that it is time to look at this mess because of Justice Thomas’s vote that would have disabled or diminished the ability of the January 6th commission to look into evidence that we now know would have led to his wife.”

