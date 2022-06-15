Kennedy: Biden Administration Officials Like They ‘Dropped Acid in an Outback Parking Lot’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) pointed out what he perceived to be the differences between the Clinton administration in the 1990s and the current Biden administration in charge in Washington, D.C.

Kennedy described the Clinton administration as well-educated but without common sense. However, according to the Louisiana lawmaker, Biden had appointed “whack jobs.”

“No, but here’s the difference between the Clinton and the Biden administrations,” he said. “President Clinton appointed what one commentator called this week a bunch of high-IQ stupid people. In other words, they were well-educated but had no common sense.”

“President Biden has appointed whack jobs,” Kennedy continued. “I mean, it’s like these people dropped acid in an Outback parking lot. You can’t reason with them, they are just so awoke — so woke, and that’s the difference in my opinion, and why they haven’t course-corrected.”

