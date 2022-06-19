Raskin: Trump Confessing by Essentially Saying I Did It and I’ll Do It Again

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump’s recent public statements are essentially a confession.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “President Trump lashed out at the committee and lashed out at Vice President Pence just in the last 48 hours. And essentially has not changed his views. He calls Mike Pence weak, says, I think he called him a conveyor belt. This public admission that essentially he wanted continues after laying out of all this evidence. Is he confessing?”

Raskin said, “Yeah, he essentially saying, yeah, I did it, and I’ll do it again. Which is what we have been contending all along, that if you allow impunity for attempts at unconstitutional seizures of power, which is what a coup is, then you’re inviting it again in the future.”

He added, “To be a strong, self-sustaining, self-respecting democracy, we can’t allow people to decide that they are above the law and that they are more important than our constitutional processes.”

Todd said, “Do you think every time Donald Trump readmits to what he did, what should be the reaction of the attorney general every time the former president does this?”

Raskin said, “Well, the attorney general really shouldn’t be reacting to particular provocations by particular politicians or criminals.”

