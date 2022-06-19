Schiff: 1/6 Probe Has Evidence of Trump Involvement in Electors ‘Scheme’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the House select committee investigating January 6 will show evidence of former President Donald Trump’s direct involvement “to get states to name alternate slates of electors.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Your hearing will include evidence about Trump electors in battleground states who submitted fake electoral college ballots, even though Trump lost these states we are talking about. We have already heard campaign officials — Trump campaign officials were involved in that. Do you have evidence that the former president himself was involved?”

Schiff said, “Yes. We’ll show evidence of the president’s involvement in this scheme. We’ll also, again, show evidence about what his own lawyers came to think about this scheme. And we’ll show courageous state officials who stood up and said they wouldn’t go along with this plan to either call legislators back into session or decertify the results for Joe Biden. The system held because a lot of state and local elections officials uphold their oath to the Constitution. A lot of them are Republicans as well as Democrats.”

Bash said, “Just to be clear — you said you have evidence that the then-president was involved in putting a fake slate of electors out there. Do you have evidence that he directed it?”

Schiff said, “You know, I don’t want to get ahead of our hearing. We’ll show during a hearing what the president’s role was in trying to get states to name alternate slates of electors, how that scheme depended initially on hopes that the legislatures would reconvene and bless it, and he pressed forward with it anyway.”

