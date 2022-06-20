Clyburn: If Biden Chooses Not to Run in 2024, VP Harris ‘First on My List’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) reacted to a Wall Street Journal report that Democrats were expecting President Joe Biden to run again in 2024 but were not sure if he should.

Host John Berman asked Clyburn to expound on his remarks in the report that he supported Biden first and then Vice President Kamala Harris if not.

The South Carolina Democrat said there was “no question” Biden was “doing exactly what needs to be done” for the United States. He added that if the president didn’t run, the next on his list would be Harris.

“[Y]ou know, there’s no question in my mind that Joe Biden is doing exactly what needs to be done for this great country of ours,” Clyburn replied. “We all know that our democracy is teetering on edge. We need a Joe Biden to get us through this rough patch, and I think he’s doing great with that. We know that his forecast includes Vice President Harris. I support her. And I’m just saying that if he chooses not to run again, first on my list after him would be Kamala Harris.”

Clyburn was asked what should determine whether or not Biden runs in 2024.

“I think a lot depends upon what the issues are after the midterm elections, what kind of impact his policies will have on the outcome of that election, and I think that he will make a decision based upon that,” he explained. “And I think that Democratic voters will be doing that as well. And so, everybody knows that none of us are getting any younger. And we all tend to adjust our activities based upon what time it is at any given juncture. And he’ll do the same.”

