Gingrich: ‘Every Week that Goes by, Donald Trump’s Presidency Looks Better’

During Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich weighed in on Democrats reportedly questioning if President Joe Biden should run again in 2024.

With former President Donald Trump’s decision about running in 2024 still looming, Gingrich said that “every week that goes by, Donald Trump’s presidency looks better.” He pointed to the record-high inflation, the border crisis and gas prices, saying people preferred Trump’s policies.

“[E]very week that goes by, Donald Trump’s presidency looks better,” Gingrich advised. “Look at his inflation rate, look at the price of gasoline when Trump was president. You know, people find his personality too aggressive and, at times, too annoying, but his policies certainly had turned America around. And in Biden’s case, he doesn’t just fall off his bicycle — he takes the country with him. And you look at Biden’s inflation record, which as president is going to be worse than Jimmy Carter. You look at Biden’s open-door policy at the southern border. You look at Biden’s allies releasing murderers.”

“There’s a lot of reasons why the country on policy grounds would favor Trump over Biden, and the latest poll, I think, was like six or eight points,” he added.

