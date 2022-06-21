CNN’s Bash: Trump, Giuliani Unleashed ‘Racist Terror’ on Georgia Election Workers

CNN’s Dana Bash said on her network’s coverage of the House Select Committee hearing of the Capitol riot investigation that former President Donald Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani unleashed “racist terror” on Georgia election workers Shaye Freeman Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman.

Bash said, “I want to go back to Shaye and her mother, Lady Ruby, because it’s not just plain old terror with the two of them. It was racist terror. The kind of language that people, including the former president, were using about her. It wasn’t even thinly veiled.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “He called them hustlers.”

Bash said, “Hustles.”

Tapper said, “Rudy Giuliani compared the votes they were allegedly hiding to drugs.”

Bash said, “And let’s be clear, these are people who are doing this because they believe it is a calling, it is public service, to help out on Election Day, to help out with the pillar of democracy. Especially for African-Americans. Especially for African-American women who didn’t have that opportunity for so long. This country should be throwing a parade for election workers, not having the president of the United States start a reign of terror against them.”

