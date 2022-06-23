Chris Wallace: ‘I’m Impressed’ by How Effective January 6 Probe Has Been — ‘Very Well Done’

Chris Wallace said Thursday on CNN’s “New Day” that the House Select Committee hearings on January 6 have been effective because they are “very well done.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins asked, “I wonder now that we are about to have the fourth hearing today, the last one until next month, when they’re going to return, what you make of how effective they have been so far?”

Wallace said, “I have to say I’m impressed and a little surprised by how effective they were. At the very first hearing, before the first hearing, I said I was skeptical. And to some degree, I still am it is going to cause a landslide in impact. You just had the Texas state Republican Party convention in which they talked about acting president Joe Biden being illegitimately elected president. So, you know, this isn’t causing a huge groundswell inside the Republican Party, but, you know, which is what you’re talking about, is this is going to change minds. But having said that, I think the hearings have been very well done, very effective, and I was particularly struck by this last hearing on Tuesday. I thought that Raffensperger from Georgia, Rusty Bowers from Arizona, and the two ladies, Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman from Georgia, were all very effective, not only in talking about the pressure that they were put under but the human cost of having Trump set the figurative mob on them, not the literal mob and how this disrupted their lives.”

