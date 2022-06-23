Gabbard: Allowing Biological Males to Compete as Females ‘the Height of Hypocrisy’ — ‘Denying the Objective Reality’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) slammed the Biden administration and the left for their effort to protect transgender athletes, which would allow biological males to compete against biological females.

Ahead of attending the “Our Bodies, Our Sports” rally in Washington, D.C., Gabbard argued it was “the height of hypocrisy” from the left to allow an athlete who was born male to compete against a female given the “biological and “physiological differences.” She added it was “denying objective reality.”

“[I]t is the height of hypocrisy that we are in this place today where those who claim to be champions for women and claim to be feminists are actually denying the objective reality and truth that there are differences between men and women, specifically biological, physiological differences,” Gabbard emphasized. “And that’s what these athletes are facing, you know, this kind of crazy hypocrisy and this denial of the truth and reality.”

“The action that the Biden administration’s expected to announce today essentially erases the progress that Title IX has brought to women and girls for 50 years, setting us back and pointing out how dangerous it is when we have the most powerful person in this country denying the objective reality of the difference between men and women biologically,” she continued. “It basically says that there is no such thing as truth, there is no such thing as women, and we cannot allow that to happen. That’s why I’m going there today to stand with these female athletes.”

