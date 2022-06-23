MSNBC’s Wallace: January 6 Probe Had ‘Bombshells Wrapped Within Bombshell Testimony’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Thursday on her network’s coverage of the House Select Committee investigation into the events surrounding January 6, 2021 that today’s hearing had “bombshells wrapped within bombshell testimony.”

Wallace said, “We have been watching, together, the fifth public hearing by the January 6 Select Committee’s bombshells wrapped within bombshell testimony.”

She added, “The panel today drilling down on the ex-presidents’ bombastic campaign to turn the Justice Department into of an arm of his campaign to overturn the 2020 election results. The hearing is currently in a 10-minute recess after that bombshell testimony from top Trump officials who resisted within DOJ, an unprecedented and highly controversial pressure campaign from inside the Oval Office. Acting AG Jeffery Rosen told the committee that he heard from the president nearly every single day after he took over DOJ from Bill Barr. With Donald Trump demanding that Rosen look into all sorts of voter fraud conspiracy theories, all of them unfounded. His deputy Richard Donoghue told Trump over and over and over again that his claims had no merit. When Trump told him to just ‘say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to our congressman,’ he refused.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN