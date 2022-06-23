Whoopi Goldberg: SCOTUS Decision on Concealed Weapons ‘Middle Finger to New York’ — It’s Insane

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that the Supreme Court ruling to overturn a New York state law that required “proper cause” to get a concealed carry permit was the equivalent of the highest court giving “a middle finger to New York.”

Goldberg said, “Now people are still processing all of this. The implications, we don’t know really what it actually means, but, you know, given everything New York City is going through, it seems — I don’t even have the words. It seems –”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “Stupid?”

Goldberg said, “No. It’s worse than that. It’s worse than that. It’s not even stupid.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “It’s insane.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “It’s a death wish of sorts.”

Whoopi Goldberg replied, “No. It’s so — it’s such a middle finger to New York. It’s a middle finger to New York because, you know, we have been trying to figure out how to get a handle on all that has been going on in this city, in particular with gun laws. It makes you wonder, what does this mean? Are we saying to people yes, you can come to the city and conceal your weapon, and now the police have to figure out who is carrying and who’s not and who’s legal to carry? I mean, it’s insane.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Clarence Thomas writing for the supermajority 6 to 3 now writes, well, you can take that right outside of your home, and if you have the need — a self-defense need, and you say, I’m carrying this for self-defense, you can carry your gun anywhere, any place, any time.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN