Grassley: Dobbs Case Will ‘Elevate’ Abortion But People Are Voting Their Pocketbook on November 8

Friday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) downplayed the significance the Supreme Court verdict on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization would have on the 2022 midterm elections.

The Iowa Republican lawmaker told host Neil Cavuto that based on his interactions with Iowans, economic issues, including inflation and gas prices, and the border would be the top concerns for this year’s election.

“As you know, Senator, Democrats have seized on this all the way up to the president himself as sort of galvanizing their party, the base of their party, I assume, to vote Democrat in the November elections,” Cavuto said. “Do you worry about that?”

“I don’t worry about it from the standpoint of the politics because I keep in touch with my constituents through my 99 county meetings every year,” Grassley replied. “And Iowans are concerned about inflation, about gas prices, and about the border and the Rio Grande not being controlled. That’s what I have heard all year. And those are still the top items that we hear. I think this is going to elevate abortion a little bit for a while, but people are voting their pocketbook on November 8.”

