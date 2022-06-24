Manchin: ‘Disappointed’ by SCOTUS Roe Ruling, There Is ‘Far Left’ That Wants Taxpayer-Funded ‘Abortions Under Any Conditions’

On Friday’s broadcast of West Virginia MetroNews’ “Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and called for federal legislation to codify Roe. And that in the legislative battle to do so, there will be an element from “the far left” that wants “to expand abortions under any conditions, paid for publicly.” And the far right that wants no abortions under any circumstance.

Manchin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 54:30] “I’m not surprised. I’m disappointed, not surprised. Hoppy, what I couldn’t understand at all, and I had spoken to Gorsuch and Judge Kavanaugh, I spoke to both of them before I voted for them, and they both were very confident and very assuring that the 50 years of precedented law would stand. It was precedented law. Like, why would you touch precedented law for 50 years, two generations? I took that at their word and felt — I felt comfortable. I think people know, myself being Catholic and being pro-life, my pro-life might not be the same as others. My pro-life basically is — also has some exclusions with a right to the mother’s life is in jeopardy, rape, and incest, things that make common sense that we have honored for a long time. … I would like to see Democrats and Republicans come together to codify Roe v. Wade as it has been for the last 50 years.”

He added, “You’re going to have both factors coming from the far left and far right wanting to expand abortions under any conditions, paid for publicly. They want — you have a group there. And you have the other group, [who believes] under no considerations whatsoever that there might be cases where you should not be prohibiting an abortion and that’s in cases of rape and life of the mother.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett