ABC’s Hostin: My Faith Means I’m Pro-Life, No Exception — But Law Should Not Be ‘Based’ on Faith

ABC’s legal analyst Sunny Hostin said on Monday on “The View” that while adhering to her Catholic faith means she personally would not have an abortion under any circumstances, upholding “separation of church and state” meant the Supreme Court should not be “deciding the law based on their faith” by overturning Roe v Wade.

Hostin said, “I think our viewers know this. I don’t believe in abortion at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “But even in incest?”

Hostin said, “No, I don’t. I don’t, and that’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic, and that’s my faith. And, you know, the justices, there are six Catholics on the bench, and there will be two Protestants because the newest Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, is Protestant, and there will be one person of Jewish faith. And so this has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court, and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith.”

She added, “And even though I agree with Alito on the sanctity of life and he is clearly against abortion —”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg interrupted, “He has never had to have one. He doesn’t have to make those kinds of decisions.”

Hostin continued, “The fact that he clearly is using his religion and wielding it as a dagger is pretty terrible.”

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “Don” t we have separation of church and state?”

Hostin said, “It’s a 1st Amendment guarantee we don’t seem to have anymore.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “Six of the nine justices were born are or were raised Catholic. Twenty-two percent of America is Catholic, and one of the bastions of our country is separation of church and state. I’m a Catholic too. Most of us were raised Catholic. The way I reconcile it is if you don’t want to take contraception, don’t take any. If you are against abortion, don’t have one. If you are against gay marriage, don’t marry a gay person.”

Goldberg said, “It’s not anybody else’s decision. I want to make things very clear. I’m very pro-life. I’ve never been anti-life. I want people to have the lives they want, but I don’t want to force anybody. I don’t want anybody coming in my house telling me how to raise my daughter and what she needs because they don’t know. I appreciate everybody’s religion, but I do not subscribe to your religion. I don’t ask you to subscribe to mine, and you do not have the right, based on your religious beliefs, to tell me because what’s next? As Clarence Thomas is signaling, they would like to get rid of contraception. Do you understand, sir? No, because you don’t have to use it.”

Hostin added, “Contraception is on the menu. Gay marriage is now probably going to be overturned.”

