McCarthy: Congressional Dems Aren’t Just for Abortion — All Have Voted for Legal Abortion up to Birth

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reminded viewers of where Democrats were on abortion as it related to last week’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned the long-standing Roe v. Wade precedent allowing legally elective abortions on demand.

McCarthy told co-host Dana Perino congressional Democrats had all voted for legal abortion up until the moment of birth, which he said was not supported by Americans.

“Well, it’s still too early to know, but remember what the Supreme Court did,” he said. “The Supreme Court didn’t outlaw it. What they did was move it back to the states. They looked at the Constitution. I’m one who personally believes every life is precious, and I want to save every opportunity.

“But what the American public doesn’t understand quite yet is the radical position the Democrats have,” McCarthy added. “Democrats aren’t just for abortion. Every single one in Congress voted to have abortion up to the moment of birth. America does not support that. So, now, what most people would want to have their own opinion be able to have input in it within each state, and that’s what we’ll go forward.”

