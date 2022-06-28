AZ Sheriff Lamb: DC Would Go ‘Berserk’ if Migrant Deaths Were a Shooting But They’ll Be Ignored Because It ‘Involves Illegal Immigration’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Pinal County, AZ Sheriff Mark Lamb (R) stated that the deaths of several migrants in a smuggling incident “is not an isolated incident.” And that if the same number of people were killed in a shooting, “They would be going berserk right now in Washington, DC. But because it’s the cartels and this involves illegal immigration, they will say nothing.”

Lamb stated, “This is very tragic, although this is not an isolated incident. … This is probably one of the ones where you’ve seen the most deaths, but this is what the cartel does. They have no value [for] human life.”

He added, “I’m not a blame-game guy, but this administration is to blame. They are responsible. Because their terrible border policies or lack thereof is what is contributing to this behavior. This is why people are trying to traffic ungodly amounts of humans in in places like trucks. We just had a car we stopped in our county just a couple of days ago. It had seven illegals in it, three in the trunk. Imagine that in Arizona with our [heat] we’re dealing with. And I also saw a number that in seven months the Border Patrol has already had to conduct over 14,000 rescue missions for illegals that are being left in the deserts or in cars or in different places. So, they need to step up. Imagine if this had been a shooting and there [were] 46 people dead. They would be going berserk right now in Washington, DC. But because it’s the cartels and this involves illegal immigration, they will say nothing.”

