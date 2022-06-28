GOP Rep. Babin: Democrats Complained about Trump’s Border Policies, But Biden’s Are Getting People Killed and Enriching Cartels

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) stated that while Democrats liked to accuse former President Donald Trump of having inhumane border policies, the policies of President Joe Biden have enriched cartels and led to deaths like the deaths of several migrants in a recent smuggling incident

Babin stated, “[T]his was murder. This was absolutely a needless — I mean, these people were illegal aliens. They were in violation of the law, but no one, no one should ever have to suffer through this type of a horrible death and the blood is literally on the hands of this President and his policies, Alejandro Mayorkas as well. The Democrats loved to call names of Donald Trump, that his policies on the border were inhumane. And we’ve seen over and over and over again, the cartels’ best friend, who has set them up into billions of dollars per month businesses has been Joe Biden and his Department of Homeland Security … We’ve got to end catch-and-release. We’ve got to keep Title 42. We’ve got to reimplement Remain in Mexico. And for goodness [sake], we’ve got to build the wall and hold other nations accountable, and notably, that should include Mexico, who are not really doing the job they need to do.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett