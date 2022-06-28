GOP Rep. Gonzales: Biden Needs to Act on Murder and Torture of Migrants by Closing Border in 30 Days

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) stated that the Biden administration needs to act in response to the deaths of migrants in a smuggling incident whose deaths he characterized as murder and torture, and the administration can act by closing the United States-Mexico border in 30 days by reimplementing the Trump administration’s Prompt Asylum Claim Review (PACR) Policy, adding immigration judges, and sending people who do not qualify for asylum back to their countries of origin through repatriation flights.

Gonzales stated, “This wasn’t a — these migrants didn’t just die, they were murdered. And they weren’t just murdered. They were tortured. And someone has to be held responsible for that. Instead of yelling at the administration, I’m asking them to act. Look, this border can be closed in 30 days. This is what needs to happen: The Biden administration needs to reimplement the Trump PACR Policy, right? They also need to add immigration judges to the equation. And those that do not qualify for asylum need to be sent back to their country of origin via repatriation flights. You do these three things, and the border gets closed in 30 days.”

