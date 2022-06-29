GOP Rep. Brady: ‘Terribly Cruel’ for Biden to Ignore Record Migrant Deaths Caused by His Policies

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) stated that President Joe Biden bears responsibility for the recent migrant deaths in Texas, argued that it is “terribly cruel” for the President to continue to ignore the record number of migrants who have died while trying to cross the United States-Mexico border since he’s been in office, and that the record levels of migrant deaths are due to Biden’s border policies.

Brady stated, [relevant remarks begin around 20:50] “This is not the first time it’s happened, but this one, I think, is particularly tragic. Now, 50 bodies — and the whole trailer was crammed and abandoned. The driver took off and just abandoned it in that heat. And I guess what — to me, I do think the President bears responsibility here. There have been now 750 migrants who have died on American soil during his term. That is tragically record levels for this. And, no doubt, here in Texas, we know it is due to his open borders. I just think it is terribly cruel for the President to keep ignoring what’s happening on American soil here in the border states and around the country as well. And here, we’re seeing really senseless deaths.”

