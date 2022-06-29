Scalise: Dems, Biden Care More about Making Taxpayers Fund Abortion than Lowering Inflation

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) reacted to proposals floated by Democrats and the Biden administration for abortion clinics on federal lands and other means of subsidizing abortions with tax dollars like underwriting travel across state lines to obtain an abortion by stating that the Biden administration and Democrats care more about ensuring taxpayers have to pay for abortions than they do about lowering costs for energy and everything else for consumers.

Host Maria Bartiromo said, “I find it really odd that we’re now talking about having abortion clinics on federal land, and we can’t drill on federal lands.”

Scalise responded, “Yeah, it’s just nuts. I mean, it shows you how out of touch with the American people the Biden administration is. They’re more focused on taxpayer-funded abortions than they are lower costs for oil, for natural gas, for basic energy, and we see it driving up everything else when you’re at the grocery store. You’re paying for this Biden agenda.”

