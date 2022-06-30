Brazil’s Bolsonaro Pledges Guns Laws Similar to U.S. if Reelected

During an interview that aired on Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro explained his view that while many South American countries were tightening gun restrictions, Brazil should mimic the United States and its gun rights preserved by the Second Amendment.

According to the Brazilian president, an armed population could favor public safety.

“I was unable to actually change the Brazilian law, but by means of a presidential decree and also through ministerial orders, we interpreted the existing legislation as best as possible,” Bolsonaro said through a translator. “And there has been a substantial increase in the number of people who own legally owned firearms in Brazil. And the consequences you see in the Brazilian media is the drop or a drop in the number of people who are killed by firearms in Brazil.”

“We believe — we understand that, once people get armed, the crooks, the thieves will think twice before they break into other people’s property,” he continued. “If, of course, the number had gone up, I would be blamed, but just the opposite is going on today. And, if reelected, if everything goes well, we will have a substantial support in Congress, and we will be able to pass laws on firearms very much along the same lines as in the U.S.”

