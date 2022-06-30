CNN’s Amanpour: Taliban Won’t Respect the U.S. After Dobbs Decision

On Thursday, CNN International’s Christiane Amanpour warned that the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling last week would result in the Taliban no longer respecting the United States.

Amanpour told “CNN Newsroom” that overturning Roe v. Wade was a “really serious” moment not only for American women but also “America’s ability to hold its head up as a democracy that respects the rights of every constituent.”

“I would also say that as a conclusion, American democracy and the state of American women’s rights are being really looked at, not just by the rest of the West, as these meetings are happening, but by the rest of the world,” advised Amanpour.

She continued, “You think the Taliban are going to actually say, ‘Oh, yeah, we’re going to adhere to what you tell us for recognition based on what, you know, on what we do about women?’ This is really serious, this moment, for American women and for America’s ability to hold its head up as a democracy that respects the rights of every constituent.”

Amanpour also noted that she had “covered repressive regimes who have set back women’s rights” in her career and declared, “[N]ever in the history of women’s rights in America have we seen such a reversal in a developed country. It just hasn’t happened.”

