Paxton: Biden Dismisses Smuggling Incident with Twice the Death Toll of Uvalde Because He ‘Doesn’t Care About These People’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) stated that President Joe Biden pushed for gun legislation immediately after the Uvalde school shooting, but now that twice as many people died in the recent smuggling incident, “he says we’re grandstanding about it and he dismisses it.” Because “the Biden administration doesn’t care about these people.”

Paxton said, “We just had Uvalde, where 21 people were killed. He made a really big deal about that, we had, obviously, legislation passed, which he was for, he got very engaged in that issue, this is twice as many people and he says we’re grandstanding about it and he dismisses it. Because, look, we all know he’s invited this problem. He’s asked the cartels to bring these people here. This is going to happen again. It’s happened before and the Biden administration doesn’t care about these people.”

He later added, “[T]hose numbers are just going to go up as the heat continues to increase, which it will in Texas throughout July and August and into September, people are going to die and the Biden administration is literally encouraging this to happen. They’re willing to let these people die to get more people in the country.”

