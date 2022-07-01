Hutchinson: Trump ‘Disqualified Himself’ for 2024 with His Actions on January 6

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Friday on “CBS Mornings” that former President Donald Trump had “disqualified himself” to be president again with his actions after the 2020 presidential election.

Anchor Nate Burleson said, “Over the last few weeks, we have learned more details about January 6 and Trump’s role in the violence that the nation witnessed that day. Representative Liz Cheney called Trump ‘a domestic threat that we have never seen before.’ Do you agree? Do you believe he is a danger to this nation?”

Hutchinson said, “As you can see from the testimony on January 6 and subsequent to the election where he was challenging the legality of it, the lawful transfer of power, yes, that was a threat to our democracy. That was a threat to our institutions of government. That’s not the behavior we want to see in a responsible president.”

He continued, “I would not be supporting him for 2024. He acted irresponsibly during that time. He was a risk to the nation. Absolutely, that’s my statement on it.”

Hutchinson added, “Well, I answer questions honestly, and while we’re totally focused on 2022, obviously, there’s talk about 2024, and I had to make it clear that Trump has disqualified himself in my judgment from his actions on January 6 and leading up to that. We have to go a different direction for our country for my party. So I’m one to be a voice for common-sense conservatives. We’ll see how that resonates, but let’s get through 2022.”

