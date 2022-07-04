GOP Rep. Cloud: Left Has Now Moved to Promoting and Subsidizing Abortion with Tax Dollars

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) reacted to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra saying on Sunday that the federal government is exploring every option to ensure people can get abortions by stating that the left’s position on the issue has shifted from wanting abortion to be something that is rare, safe, and legal “to let’s celebrate them, let’s promote them, and let’s try to get taxpayers to subsidize other people’s abortions.” And that this position “is not where the heart of America is at at all.”

Cloud stated, “The court case really, it just said that the practice of abortion is not guaranteed by the Constitution and sent it back to the states. And so, this is one thing where conservatives are going to have to continue to be engaged, to make sure that we’re protecting and preserving life. But then on the left, we’ve seen them go from, oh, they should be safe and rare to let’s celebrate them, let’s promote them, and let’s try to get taxpayers to subsidize other people’s abortions. This is not where the heart of America is at at all.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett