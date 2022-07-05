GOP Rep. Cammack on Newsom Attack Ad: ‘You Never Punch Down’ — ‘You Only Punch Up’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) reacted to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) running ads in Florida encouraging residents to move to his state.

Cammack said if she were Newsom, she “would be desperate, too.” She then highlighted Florida’s rank in education compared to California. She hit the Golden State for its “high taxes, crack pipe distribution centers, homeless tent cities, and apps that you can download in order to report feces on the sidewalk.”

“Listen, there is a saying in politics that you never punch down, right? You only punch up,” Cammack outlined. “And if I was Governor Gavin Newsom, I would be desperate too. Over 60,000 Californians have gotten their Florida driver’s licenses in the last three years. In Florida, we are about freedom and faith and family, and in California, it looks like high taxes, crack pipe distribution centers, homeless tent cities and apps that you can download in order to report feces on the sidewalk. It’s no wonder that everyone is fleeing to the Sunshine State. Let me tell you — it is not because of the humidity that is 100%.”

“But the thing is that is just crazy is that if he seriously thinks that is going to work, it is just reflective in his policies,” she added. “They’re 20th in the nation in education; we are number three. We have some of the lowest unemployment and low taxes in the country; they have some of the highest. This is a clear distinction in what works when it comes to governing a state.”

“It is either trust your people, give people the option and the freedom to make the best decisions for themselves and their families, or you try to meddle in everyone’s lives. That is what California does. In Florida, Governor DeSantis has led the charge in freedom, faith, and I am telling you, this could be America’s governor going even bigger in the future. And I think that spells disaster for a state like California,” concluded Cammack.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent