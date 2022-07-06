Tuberville Slams Buttigieg for Saying Oil Companies ‘Responsible’ for High Prices — ‘This Guy’s Way Out of His League’

Wednesday on Fox Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) ripped President Joe Biden and his administration for blaming oil companies for the high gas prices.

Tuberville, in reaction to Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg saying oil companies were “responsible” for the high prices, said there was “zero plan” from the White House in its push to transition to green energy. He said Buttigieg was “way out of his league.”

“This guy’s way out of his league, Brian,” Tuberville asserted. “I’ve sat through the last year of nominations of Joe Biden’s people that he’s put in office — I mean, you wouldn’t put some of these people as dog catcher. I mean, it’s embarrassing. This guy running our Transportation Department and working with energy … is this the best we’ve got? If this is the best we’ve got, we are in trouble.”

“But, you cant transition a country’s energy unless you have a plan,” he added. “There’s zero plan. As you talked earlier, nuclear has got to be one of the options that we go to, not just in the near future but for the long term. And, you know, if we don’t do this, we’re not going to be able to survive as a country or as a world. I mean, it’s just not going to happen.”

