GOP Rep. Murphy: Biden a National Security Issue — ‘This Is the Most Orchestrated Presidency in the History of This Country’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), the vice-chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus, said President Joe Biden was a “strategic problem.”

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Murphy if Biden’s plethora of gaffes made him a national security issue.

Murphy replied that the president had been a national security issue “since day one.” He asserted his presidency was “the most orchestrated presidency in the history of this country.”

“Yes, it is it, and it has been since day one,” Murphy stated. “I mean, you saw the card the other day that told him exactly how to act, what to do, what to say, and he comes up with his role of reporters that he is supposed to call on. This is the most orchestrated presidency in the history of this country. As long as he stays on key, I think some of his handlers have things OK, but as soon as he steps off, who knows what he is going to say, or what he is thinking? It is a strategic problem.”

The North Carolina lawmaker added that he could “not comprehend” why Biden decided to send more than 5 million barrels of the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Europe and Asia last month amid record-high fuel costs.

