Tenney: Abe’s Death, Weak Policies Like Selling SPR Oil to China Leave ‘Void’ in Indo-Pacific

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) argued that there is a dangerous “void” in the Indo-Pacific region with the loss of the leadership of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and weak American foreign policy.

Tenney stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “We had a strong — even though he wasn’t currently in office, his legacy was strong. He was a strong leader that brought a good kind of nationalism to Japan. … But we have a void now in the Indo-Pacific region and this is going to be a problem with a president who projects so much weakness and is so weak when it comes to China. I mean, we’re still — everyone’s reeling from the realization that, just a few days ago — or within the last month or so, President Biden actually took a million barrels of oil out of the strategic reserves and sold it to China. And there’s evidence that this could be linked to his own son who’s obviously beleaguered with scandal right now. So, it is a concern. And I’m sure the Japanese people are concerned about how much of an ally we’re going to continue to be with such a weak president and such weak foreign policy.”

