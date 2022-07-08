Wray Defends Ending China Initiative: We Won’t Engage in and Haven’t Engaged in Profiling, We’ll Follow Law

During a portion of an interview with Fox News Correspondent David Spunt aired on Friday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” FBI Director Christopher Wray defended the ending of the Department of Justice’s China Initiative by stating that the facts and law will be followed and “We are not going to engage in profiling by ethnicity or national origin, and we haven’t.”

Wray stated, “We’re going to follow the facts and the law wherever they lead. We are not going to engage in profiling by ethnicity or national origin, and we haven’t. And we’re going to work jointly with universities. In many cases, that’s one of the most effective ways to prevent stealing of research, which is in the hands of our universities.”

During a speech on the China Initiative coming to an end in February 2022, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said, “We have heard concerns from the civil rights community that the ‘China Initiative’ fueled a narrative of intolerance and bias. To many, that narrative suggests that the Justice Department treats people from China or of Chinese descent differently. The rise in anti-Asian hate crime and hate incidents only heightens these concerns.”

