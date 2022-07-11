Brit Hume: January 6 Committee Could Help GOP

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume on Monday argued that the January 6 committee could assist the GOP.

Hume said on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show” that the Democrats under President Joe Biden have caused “about as much trouble as I’ve ever seen a party stir up for itself.” He added that the committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol demolishing Trump’s image could motivate more Democrats to “come out to oppose him.”

“It’s an interesting phenomenon with this January 6 committee that … every time you look at something that they’re excited about, it’s always the further demolition of Donald Trump’s image and reputation,” Hume advised. “That is what they’re doing. And the question then arises — if they’re successful in doing that, and it keeps Trump off the stage — I’m not sure they can, but if it did, would it help the Republicans more than it would help the Democrats. I think there’s a very good chance it could help the Republicans more.”

“[T]he record the Democrats have made so far under Biden is about as much trouble as I’ve ever seen a party stir up for itself,” he continued. “It’s amazing what’s happened. But if Trump is in the middle of things and is still motivating Democrats — and the more damage that’s done to his reputation, the more Democrats will fear him and come out to oppose him. I think it’s the key question — and maybe even for 2022.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent