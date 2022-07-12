Navarro to Jill Biden: Don’t Compare Hispanics to Tacos, Enchiladas, Chimichangas, Alcapurrias

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that a good “pro-tip” for first lady Jill Biden when speaking to Hispanics is to “avoid any comparisons to tacos, enchiladas, chimichangas, alcapurrias, and chilaquiles.”

During Biden’s speech to the UnidosUS Annual Conference, she compared Latinos to “unique breakfast tacos.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “You think somebody might have read the speech beforehand and said, maybe you don’t want to say it like this. But I won’t even say what it is because we all step in poo from time to time, so this happens.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Our senior producer said, but who wrote the speech and went, yes, I got it right? And then gave it to her because she had so many, I think, high-level Latinas on her staff.”

Navarro said, “There’s a ton of high-level Hispanics in the white house. they just named Julie Chavez Rodriguez as a special adviser.”

She continued, “I want to give her points for showing up. Because for four years, we had an administration where nobody showed up to the Essence Festival, where nobody showed up to the Unidos Convention.”

Navarro added, “Pro-tip, when speaking to Hispanics, really, really avoid comparisons to tacos, enchiladas, chimichangas, alcapurrias and chilaquiles.”

