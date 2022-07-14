WH Economic Adviser Boushey: It’s Important ‘to Wean Ourselves off’ Global Oil Markets

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” White House Council of Economic Advisers member Heather Boushey argued that it is important for countries like the United States “to wean ourselves off of these global oil markets because that is what’s making all of these economies so vulnerable right now.” And that is why President Joe Biden “continues to focus on his clean energy” plans.

After an exchange on why America’s inflation rate is higher than the inflation rates in Canada, France, Italy, Japan, India, Mexico, and China where Bushey stated that high prices globally are “in large part right now, because of this energy crisis.” Boushey continued, “And so figuring out ways to contain the crisis in energy and for countries like the United States — and Europe of course is taking concrete steps — to wean ourselves off of these global oil markets because that is what’s making all of these economies so vulnerable right now. It’s why the president continues to focus on his clean energy agenda that can help make sure that we see prices in the future that are lower and less volatile than what we and other countries are seeing today.”

