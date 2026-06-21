Graham: Diplomatic Solution in Iran Is Going to Fail

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the diplomatic solution in Iran will most likely fail.

Graham said, “We’re not giving any money to Iran that can change the course of history to try diplomacy. Is the MOU problematic? Yeah. I’d rather try diplomacy than take it off the table. The money Iran gets is not going to change the future of Iran. It’s not enough to reconstruct the country. If you don’t have a diplomatic path through the MOU, then you have to go to war or some other form of coercion. Let’s try this. Let’s try a diplomatic solution. I think it’s going to fail. What happens next? I spent four and a half hours with President Trump on Friday. Here’s what I think will happen next. If this deal fails, President Trump is going to take the Strait of Hormuz over by force.

He added, “The United States will control the Strait of Hormuz. We’ll charge a fee for all those who go three through to pay for the operation. And we’re going to expand the Abraham Accords and calendar year 2026. We’re going to get Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords, which is the biggest change in 5000 years in the Middle East. And if Iran can test control of the Strait of Hormuz by the United States will obliterate them. So to all the people listening, if this diplomatic effort fails. President Trump is going to take the Strait of Hormuz. We’re going to run it. We’re going to try to get Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords and the Arab-Israeli conflict in 2026. And if Iran continues to attack Israel and Lebanon, the new policy will be will hit Iran. So to the Iranians, if you’re listening, when you use Hezbollah to attack Israel, I think the new policy will be we will attack Iran.”

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