WATCH: New York Knicks Fan Dumps Trash to Steal Hand-Painted Can

A woman who dumped the contents of a New York Knicks orange and blue trash can and walked away with it is drawing criticism online.

It was unclear exactly when the incident happened, but the New York Post reported, “The DSNY and clothing brand Only NY teamed up to release the hand-painted mesh wire trash cans to celebrate the Knicks NBA championship ahead of the ticker-tape parade Thursday.”

The clip showed the woman dumping refuse all over a sidewalk as others watched. She then walked away with the can, leaving the large pile of trash behind.

“What are you doing?” someone yelled while another person shouted, “Yeah!” as the woman strolled away:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the scene, one person writing, “Japan’s World Cup fans clean up stadiums after the matches. And this fan dumps trash on the street. Culture matters.”

“They win something for the first time in forever and the first instinct is to steal city property. The can matches the jersey so it’s theirs now I guess,” another user commented, while someone else said, “championship merch sold out so they got creative.”

Yet another individual said, “Well it’s a socialist/communist city now so I guess she didn’t pay for it but can have it because someone else did.”

The video emerged several days after celebrations for the Knicks’ historic NBA Finals win turned into fiery chaos in New York City’s Times Square. People torched and tore up school buses, while also lighting fireworks.

A teenager was shot in the foot during the revelry, and “despite leaders asking people to be responsible while celebrating, it seemed all hell broke loose,” the Breitbart News article read.

The outlet reported Thursday that more chaos erupted in Manhattan when Knicks fans were reportedly trapped inside subway stations by police before the NBA title parade.

“Thousands of Knicks fans had slept on the streets to get the best viewing spots while millions more descended on New York City to see the parade — but havoc ensued after daybreak, as viewing areas reached maximum capacity before 7:30 a.m., leaving thousands stranded, according to a report by Daily Mail,” per Breitbart News.