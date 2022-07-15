Dem Rep. Slotkin on Inflation: ‘People Can Feel and See Spin, and I Don’t Think They Like It’

On Friday, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) hit her fellow Democrats and the Biden administration over their messaging about the ongoing inflation problem in the United States.

Slotkin advised on CNN’s “New Day” that “people can feel and see spin” about the record-high prices. She added that the people don’t like that there are some pretending inflation was not an issue.

“I’m from Michigan, right? We’re just kind of straight about what’s going on. And I think people can feel and see spin, and I don’t think they like it,” Slotkin emphasized. “And I think what we need to be saying is, look, we know that salaries, you know, and increases in people’s pay is not keeping up with inflation.”

“So, when you’re sitting around the kitchen table at night, your kids have gone to bed, and you’re trying to figure out how much money is coming in and how much is going out, those math equations are not looking great right now for the majority, at least, in my state,” she added. “So, I want to be just straight about that, and then I want to say, ‘Here’s the plan. Here’s the path.’ And even if it’s six months, it’s a longer-term thing … I want to be transparent because people know that this is a problem. We shouldn’t try to pretend it’s not.”

