Gaetz: World’s Superpower Should Not Travel Halfway Around the Globe to Beg ‘Ferrari Bedouins’ for Oil

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) criticized President Joe Biden for his trip to the Middle East, which he argued was being done out of a need to get Saudi Arabia to produce more oil.

However, the Florida Republican reminded viewers of the alleged connection between Saudi Arabia and the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“Well, Saudi Arabia has been involved in two terrorist attacks on American soil, 9/11 where they provided material support to hijackers, and at Naval Air Station Pensacola, where, as you said, one of their flight students was not properly vetted, was not properly monitored, and then killed three American service members,” Gaetz said. “Now, Joe Biden is so intent to kill American energy that he is in turn financially helping the very people that I think are responsible for killing Americans.”

“I do not believe that the world’s superpower should travel halfway around the globe so that we can beg some Ferrari Bedouins who shoot at our sailors for oil, but we do, and the reason we do is because Joe Biden hates American working-class people so much that he would rather have Saudis pump oil than hardworking American men,” he added. “There have been far too many Presidents who have made this oil pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, and it is particularly embarrassing and debasing when Joe Biden does it.”

