AZ Gov. Ducey: Biden Is ‘Fist-Bumping Murderers’ Instead of Opening Domestic Oil Supply

Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden is not helping to lower gasoline prices by fist-bumping Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his trip to the Middle East instead of opening up domestic oil supplies.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Let’s talk about a couple of really important issues that voters are talking about and thinking about, gas prices. Gas prices in your state and Arizona are still at $4.85 per gallon, well above the national average. President Biden wants a gas tax holiday on a national level but also for states. Will you support temporarily lifting Arizona’s gas tax?”

Ducey said, “Arizona has the lowest flat tax in the nation. We just passed the largest tax decrease in the history of our state. Meanwhile, President Biden is flying to the Middle East and fist bumping with murderers and despots, asking for more supply. What he could do is open up the Keystone pipeline. What he could do is work with America’s energy leaders and provide more supply of fossil fuels, of clean energy and solve this crisis. He’s going to have to make that decision. We’re not going to do anything in Arizona that’s temporary or a gimmick or puts my successor in a terrible spot with the voters. We’re going to have good policy here, and Joe Biden could lead from the White House as well.”

