Dem Rep. Jayapal: Uptick in Violence ‘Consequence’ of Trump Unleashing Racism

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” accused former President Donald Trump of unleashing violence and white supremacy, which is causing an uptick in political violence.

Discussing a man with a gun being arrested at her house, Jayapal said, “This is a scary time, for me, for my family. This man, the investigation is ongoing, and there are still charges that need to be filed, evidence that needs to be collected, but the reality is, this was not a coincidence. It is not a coincidence that he targeted a prominent woman of color, who has been on the front lines of fighting for a just, an equitable society and has been fighting against white supremacy and racism.”

She added, “I think it is just important to understand that this violence has been unleashed. It’s not that racism and white supremacy have not existed in our country. Jonathan, you know that very well. But what has happened is, the person that occupied the White House, the highest office in the land, actually used, and unleashed, and mobilized all of that violence, and white supremacy, using the tools of the federal government. Using bans on Muslims, ban on Trans folks, calling out people to be racist. Working with the most racist white supremacist, violent extremist groups, including the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys. And then, of course, using lies and misinformation, disinformation, to try to steal an election, and stage a coup. So, I feel like the violence that is directed, particularly at us as people of color, and very prominent outspoken people of color, who are fighting for justice, in our country, is really a consequence of all of that.”

