WH Spox Kirby: Increasing Oil Production Is an ‘OPEC Decision,’ Not Saudi Decision, But There ‘Could Be’ Increased Oil Production

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Yasmin Vossoughian Reports,” National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby stated that after his trip to Saudi Arabia, President Joe Biden “feels optimistic that in two, three weeks, there could be some future announcements of additional oil production” coming out of the Middle East but noted, “It’s an OPEC decision, it’s not just something the Saudis do unilaterally.”

Host Yasmin Vossoughian asked, “What are the deliverables coming out of Saudi Arabia, considering the fact, essentially, that they’re tapped out when it comes to oil production in their country?”

Kirby responded, “There was a very robust discussion in the context of the GCC, but also in the bilateral discussions with the Saudis about energy security and oil production. There [were] no announcements planned or expected as a result of this visit, but as you heard the president say after his meeting with the crown prince and Saudi officials, he feels optimistic that in two, three weeks, there could be some future announcements of additional oil production coming out of the region. It’s an OPEC decision, it’s not just something the Saudis do unilaterally. There is an OPEC meeting here in a couple of weeks and we look forward to seeing what they come out with. I would note, and it’s important to remember, one of the reasons why we think you’re seeing the decrease in gas prices is that OPEC+3 increased by 50%, planned the increases in July and August, added to the million barrels a day that the United States is releasing from its Strategic Reserve, all of that has helped stabilize the market.”

