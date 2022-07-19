GOP Rep. Gallagher: Biden’s ‘Increasing Chinese Malfeasance’ and Boosting Solar Industry Powered by ‘Slave Labor and Coal Power’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) stated that rather than unleashing American energy production, the Biden administration has resorted to begging other countries with worse environmental standards for energy, and this includes allowing China to dominate the solar panel supply chain with an industry that is made with “slave labor and coal power.” And that “China is responsible for the biggest humanitarian and environmental abuses in the world, and this administration’s policies are actually increasing Chinese malfeasance.”

Gallagher said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:30] “Instead of going to Texas, to Pennsylvania, and Oklahoma and unleashing the true innovation of American energy production, which is far cleaner than our adversaries, he’s going all around the world begging Venezuela for hydrocarbons, trying to get Iranian crude onto the international market. What’s more, they’re actually doing the same when it comes to solar. So, they’re allowing China to dominate the supply chain for solar panel subcomponents, the polysilicon. Well, ask yourself, how does China make these so cheaply? Because they use slave labor and coal power. China is responsible for the biggest humanitarian and environmental abuses in the world, and this administration’s policies are actually increasing Chinese malfeasance.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett